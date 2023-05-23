20 units sealed in two days for flouting pollution norms, notice served to 100 more

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 22

As many as 20 industrial units, a majority of them engaged in dyeing work, have been inspected and sealed in the past two days in the city by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for violating pollution norms. The department has sealed around 45 units since March.

A team comprising officials of the HSPCB, MC, police and DHBVN has sealed the units operating in the localities of SGM Nagar, Dheeraj Nagar Extension, Panchsheel Colony, Udyog Vihar, Kabul Patti, Surya Vihar-Part 2 and Sector 91. These units were functioning without an STP, ETP and permission from the HSPCB. “These units had been discharging harmful chemicals into drains, resulting in the release of untreated waste discharge into the Yamuna river and other water bodies in the district,” an official said.

While notices had been served, the closure was effected after the department failed to get any response from the offenders. As many units were of “shifting” nature, the authorities found their premises locked during inspection. Though disconnection of power and water supply of the violating units is recommended, re-connection in some cases has also surfaced, according to sources.

About 100 more such units have been issued notices, sources in the department of pollution control stated. They have been directed to produce the relevant documents and measures regarding pollution control and an NOC from the department within two weeks.

Violations came to light after complaints were lodged by residents on portals like the National Mission for Clean Ganga, which forward complaints to the authorities concerned for compliance and submission of the Action Taken Report. The CM’s flying squad had also detected two such units last week, that had been operating without an NOC from the pollution department and discharging chemical-laced water into drains. Complaints against over 200 such units have been lodged in the last two years.