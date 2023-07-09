20-year-old dies by suicide, seven booked

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 8

A 20-year-old youth allegedly dies by suicide by hanging himself at a private school in Samalkha in the wee hours of Friday. The police have booked six persons, including two sisters, for alleged abetment to suicide.

The deceased was identified as Hari Om. He was studying in class XI through an open board.

Sources claimed that the victim had an affair with a girl, whose family objected to it and threatened him with dire consequences, forcing the youth to end his life.

Following a complaint, the Samalkha police registered a case against the girl, her father, uncle, brothers, and elder sister under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC. The police have begun a probe.