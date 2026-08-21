20-year-old dispute resolved through mediation in Rewari

Under the special Lok Adalat campaign “Samadhan Samaroh” being run under the aegis of the Supreme Court, a dispute pending for nearly 20 years has been resolved through mediation at the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre, Rewari.

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The case which had been stuck in judicial proceedings for a long time was amicably settled, bringing relief to both parties.

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Dr Renu Solkhe, Secretary, DLSA, Rewari, and Chief Judicial Magistrate, said the Supreme Court was running the “Samadhan Samaroh” campaign across the country.

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“The objective of the initiative is to ensure effective disposal of long-pending cases through mutual consent, dialogue and mediation. Under the initiative, cases with the possibility of settlement are being identified to provide litigants with speedy and accessible justice,” she saidd.

She stated that a 20-year-old case pertaining to Rewari, which was presently pending before the Supreme Court, was resolved with the consent of both parties after several rounds of meetings at the local mediation centre.

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“The dispute was brought to a peaceful end through settlement, providing both parties relief from prolonged litigation,” said Dr Renu Solkhe.

The DLSA Secretary stated that the Supreme Court’s “Samadhan Samaroh” was a significant and public welfare initiative towards ensuring easy access to justice.

She said this campaign was not only helping in reducing the pendency of cases in courts, but was also providing an effective opportunity to the parties to resolve disputes through mutual agreement in less time and at a lower cost.

“Mediation and Lok Adalats are powerful mechanisms for quick, simple and effective resolution of disputes. These help in saving time and money, and also assist in maintaining mutual relations and harmony between the parties,” she pointed out.

Dr Renu Solkhe has appealed to the citizens to avail the benefits of the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms like mediation, conciliation and Lok Adalats for settlement of their disputes.

She said the award passed by a Lok Adalat was final and binding, and no appeal lay against it. Also, if any court fee had been deposited, it would be refunded as per rules.