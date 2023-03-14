20-year-old gang-raped in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 13
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two men after being offered a cold drink laced with sedatives at a flat in the Sector 110 area here.
The unmarried woman living in Delhi with her sister was called to a flat on the pretext of a job interview by the accused. An FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station on Sunday.
According to the complaint filed by a woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, she came in touch with the main accused, Baljeet, through a friend. On February 16, she was introduced to Baljeet at a party who took her mobile number. Baljeet assured her of getting her a good job.
“On Saturday, he called me and told me to reach India Bull society in Sector 110 for a job interview. I went there and he offered me a cold drink.
“The man who was interview me came a little later. I felt dizzy after consuming the cold drink and both raped me. When I became conscious, they booked a cab and sent me to my sister’s home in Delhi. On Sunday, there was pain in my abdomen. I told my sister about the incident and she took me to the police station,” she said.
