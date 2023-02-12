20-year-old held for murder of Faridabad student

Faridabad, February 11
The police have arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old school student here recently.
Revealing this, a police official said the accused identified as Sachin (20), a resident of Pyala village, had an altercation with the victim on some issue, a few days ago, before the incident took place on February 7. He said the initial investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by five youths, which included Sachin, on that day. It is reported that since Sachin has recently passed out from another school. The victim, Vipin, was a student of Class XI of Rawal International School in Sector 56 here.
The police said, while as many as nine teams of the police, including the crime branch, had been on the job, the cops were likely to arrest the remaining accused soon. The main accused will be taken on police remand after initial interrogation for the recovery of the arms used in the crime, it is claimed. Vipin of Bhanakpur village was stabbed, which led to his death later.
The police on Friday had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information regarding the culprits involved in the murder. Though the names of five to six persons had already been provided by the family of the victim, the cops were carrying out constant raids on the possible hideouts of the accused. The cops were likely to interrogate all persons named in the FIR by the complainant, said the police official. The main cause of the murder was yet to be ascertained, though sources claimed that it could be related to some love or friendship with a girl student.
