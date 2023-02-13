20-year-old student run over by truck

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 12

A 20-year-old engineering student died after he was run over by a speeding truck near Jharsently village last night. A case has been registered.

The police said Krishan Kumar, a student of second year civil engineering at YMCA University here, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with his nephew last night when the accident took place. He was reportedly not wearing helmet when the accident took place.

The body was sent to his paternal village of Balasmand in Hisar for cremation, said a police official. He said the accused truck driver had been identified with the help of the CCTV footage and would be arrested soon.