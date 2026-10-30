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Home / Haryana / 20-year-old youth beaten to death in Hisar with bricks over old dispute

20-year-old youth beaten to death in Hisar with bricks over old dispute

The incident took place around 11 pm when Sunny was returning home

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:53 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The SHO said the preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was linked to an old enmity. Pic: iStock
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A 20-year-old youth was beaten to death with bricks by three to four youths at the Labour Colony of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Sunny, was a resident of the Labour Colony.

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According to preliminary information, the incident took place around 11 pm when Sunny was returning home. The accused allegedly intercepted him and picked a quarrel with him over an old dispute. During the altercation, they picked up a brick and repeatedly struck him on the head, leaving him critically injured.

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On receiving information, HAU police post in-charge Pankaj Kumar reached the spot and rushed Sunny to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SHO said the preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was linked to an old enmity.

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