20-year rigorous imprisonment for rape of minor

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 16

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Monday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a minor aged 13-and-a-half years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him and directed him to pay Rs 50,000 to the victim.

The case was reported to the City police on February 14, 2020. A woman in her complaint to the police said that a youth Gautam, alias Sunny, of Patthar Wali Gali had abducted her daughter.

The City police registered a case. The girl was recovered on February 17 and her mother appeared before the police. During the medico-legal examination, the rape was confirmed. The police arrested Gautam on March 2 and during investigation, he revealed that he had taken the girl to Haridwar where he committed the crime.