20-year rigorous imprisonment for rape of minor

Sonepat, May 16
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Suruchi Atreja Singh on Monday awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a minor aged 13-and-a-half years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him and directed him to pay Rs 50,000 to the victim.
The case was reported to the City police on February 14, 2020. A woman in her complaint to the police said that a youth Gautam, alias Sunny, of Patthar Wali Gali had abducted her daughter.
The City police registered a case. The girl was recovered on February 17 and her mother appeared before the police. During the medico-legal examination, the rape was confirmed. The police arrested Gautam on March 2 and during investigation, he revealed that he had taken the girl to Haridwar where he committed the crime.
