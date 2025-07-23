20-yr-old attempts suicide in Sirsa

A 20-year-old youth from Fatehabad tried to end his life by consuming poisonous substance near Chaudhary Devi Lal University on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As he walked towards a bank and shopping complex, he collapsed. Two security guards noticed his condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle. Doctors said though the youth had consumed poison, his condition was stable due to timely treatment. The youth said he visited the university to meet his girlfriend, who refused to marry him.