DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / 20-yr-old attempts suicide in Sirsa

20-yr-old attempts suicide in Sirsa

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:55 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 20-year-old youth from Fatehabad tried to end his life by consuming poisonous substance near Chaudhary Devi Lal University on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As he walked towards a bank and shopping complex, he collapsed. Two security guards noticed his condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle. Doctors said though the youth had consumed poison, his condition was stable due to timely treatment. The youth said he visited the university to meet his girlfriend, who refused to marry him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts