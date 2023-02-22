20-yr RI in sodomy case

Yamunanagar, February 21
The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) (Fast-Track Special Court under the POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, sentenced a man to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an11-year-old boy.
Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said delivering the judgment on February 20, the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Rahul, who belongs to the village of the victim.
He said in default of the payment of fine, the convict would further undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of one year. On the complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered against Rahul under Section 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on June 21, 2020.
