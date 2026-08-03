200 attend open-source library management workshop in Haryana

To enhance professional competencies of library and information professionals, the Indian Library Association and Haryana Library Association (HLA) are holding a six-day national online workshop on Open-Source Library Management Systems.

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The six-day workshop started on Saturday. Around 200 participants from different parts of India are participating in the online workshop.

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Prof Dr Pardeep Rai, president of the Indian Library Association (ILA) appreciated the efforts of the Haryana Library Association in organising the workshop and emphasised the growing importance of open-source software in libraries. He highlighted the requirement of effective integrated library management systems for modern libraries.

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Dr Rupesh Gaur, president of the Haryana Library Association, said the workshop aims to enhance the professional competencies of library and information professionals by providing practical training in the implementation and management of the Open-Source Library Management Systems.

Dr Ajay Kumar Arora, general secretary, HLA, said the Indian Library Association and the Haryana Library Association will continue to organise more such workshops in the future.