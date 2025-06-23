200 Bahadurgarh factories found releasing sewage in stormwater drain; officials warn of strict action

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has identified over 200 industrial units in Bahadurgarh industrial town here that had been illegally discharging sewage into the stormwater drain. These units are located in Modern Industrial Estate (MIE) Part-1 and Sectors 16, 17, and 4B.

Advertisement

The issue came to the knowledge of the HSIIDC officials last month when pre-monsoon stormwater drain cleaning work was being carried out there. Officials were surprised to discover that a large number of units were openly violating environmental norms by releasing untreated sewage into the stormwater drainage system directly, said sources.

Taking serious note of the violation, local officials of the HSIIDC have disconnected sewage outlets from more than 35 units and have also begun the process of imposing penalties on violators in accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

Advertisement

Additionally, the local office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has served notice to HSIIDC seeking a detailed report on the exact number of illegal sewage connections that have been disconnected so far.

“Around 120 of these industrial units are located in MIE and the remaining 80 operate in Sectors 16, 17, and 4B. So far, we have disconnected more than 35 illegal connections and instructed the units to apply for proper sewage connections. Stormwater drains are meant only for rainwater, which is later directed to water bodies for storage and reuse,” said Yashashvi Verma, Senior Manager, HSIIDC, Bahadurgarh.

Advertisement

Verma added that several more units had been issued notices and that the process of imposing fine was also underway in strict compliance with NGT norms.

Shailender Arora, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Bahadurgarh, said that the local HSIIDC authorities had been asked to submit an action-taken report within a month regarding the illegal sewage connections.

“A Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) has been set up in the HSIIDC area for the treatment of industrial effluents and most of these units have been releasing their industrial waste there. However, they were illegally discharging domestic sewage into the stormwater drain, which is a clear violation of environmental regulations. It is now the responsibility of HSIIDC authorities to disconnect these illegal connections and ensure that all sewage is properly routed to the CETP,” Arora added.