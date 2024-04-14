200 buses checked, 23 challaned in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 13

To ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the district administration on Saturday continued carrying out a safety audit of school buses. Various teams of officials comprising SDMs, police personnel, officials of the RTA office and the Education Department inspected school buses at different locations in the district. The officials checked over 200 buses, out of which 23 were challaned and 11 were impounded.

A team led by SDM Anubhav Mehta, along with officials of the RTA office and the Education Department, checked more than 50 buses and impounded six vehicles for irregularities. A fine of around Rs 1 lakh was collected.

SDM Mehta appealed to the people to immediately dial the emergency service toll-free numbers 112 and 1073 in case of any mishap.

Meanwhile, Assandh SDM Virender Dhull held a meeting of private schools’ owners and members of their management, instructing them to get their school vehicles checked at the subdivisional level. In the Indri subdivision, 75 buses of private schools were inspected and fines were imposed on 23 buses and five buses were impounded.

Sonepat, Panipat admns act tough on vehicles

Panipat: The district administrations of Sonepat and Panipat have carried out a drive to check school buses in the districts. Officials impounded 20 school vehicles and challaned 30 in Panipat after inspecting 128 vehicles in the past two days. In Sonepat, officials checked 91 school vehicles, out of which nine were impounded and 26 were challaned. According to information, 438 school vehicles have been registered with the Panipat RTA office. In Panipat, officials impounded three buses of DPS Refinery School, four of St Mary’s Convent School, two of Guru Gobind Singh Public School, three of KR Manglam Schools on Saturday, while 17 vehicles were challaned after these were found violating the norms set by the state government. In Sonepat, officials impounded six vehicles — a private vehicle of Spring Era School, a bus each of IIMT-Murthal, Child Care School, Raunaq Public School, Navjyoti Public School, and Apollo International School, all in Gannaur. TNS

37 buses impounded in Rohtak

Rohtak: A team led by Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar visited several schools in his jurisdiction and checked their buses. More than 100 school buses were checked, out of which 39 were challaned and 37 were impounded. The SDM said the school owners will not be spared if their buses do not fulfil the norms. He directed the school owners to get medical check-up of drivers done on a regular basis. The SDM said the fitness certificates of school buses should be obtained from the competent authority every year. TNS

