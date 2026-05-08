200 CCTV cameras to be installed at 62 locations across Kaithal city

In a major step to strengthen urban security, the district police have planned to bring Kaithal city under comprehensive CCTV surveillance, under which nearly 200 cameras will be installed at 62 key junctions and public places within the jurisdiction of the City police station. The authorities claimed that this step was expected to help monitor criminal activities more effectively and ensure swift tracing of offenders attempting to flee after committing crimes.

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As per the officials, a detailed mapping exercise has been carried out to identify sensitive and high-footfall areas across the city. The installation of cameras will enable round-the-clock monitoring, providing crucial footage to aid investigations and enhance public safety.

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Giving details of the project, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan said the cameras will be installed with the cooperation of social organisations and community members. Priority has been given to locations with heavy public movement and higher risk of criminal incidents. “Through these cameras, the city will be covered from all directions, allowing us to keep immediate watch on any suspicious activity. If a crime occurs, either the act itself will be captured or the culprits fleeing the scene will be clearly identified, enabling quick arrests,” he explained.

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He further said the Kaithal police were working to extend similar surveillance systems to all police stations and police post areas across the district with community support. He emphasised that the department was committed to adopting modern technology to establish effective crime control and provide citizens with a safer environment.