Rs 200-cr project to end water woes in Faridabad

Faridabad, December 2
A Rs 200 crore water supply augmentation plan has been unveiled for the city. The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Agency (FMDA) has proposed to construct storage tanks in the shape of ponds in the bed of the Yamuna river, which passes through the eastern fringe of the district, to tackle the problem of water shortage in the city.
Revealing that there is a need of harvesting water that goes waste in many villages located in the vicinity of the Yamuna river during the rainy season, an official of the FMDA said the issue was discussed in length and breadth and it was concluded that a plan be made to have dependable sources of water supply during the lean season.
