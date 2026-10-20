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Home / Haryana / 200 drones to bring Ramayana alive in Rohtak, CM to attend

200 drones to bring Ramayana alive in Rohtak, CM to attend

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Rohtak residents will witness a combination of a drone spectacle, devotional music and cultural performances on Dasehra.
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The divine saga of Lord Rama will come alive in the skies over Rohtak at Old Sugar Mill ground on Dasehra, with a spectacular show featuring over 200 drones. The display will be a major attraction at a Sanatani Sammelan, which Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend as the chief guest.

Preparations for the event were reviewed at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh at his camp office. The meeting discussed arrangements related to security, traffic management, cleanliness and other essential facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

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Former minister Manish Kumar Grover, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Satyendra Duhan, SP Gaurav Rajpurohit, ADC Narendra Kumar, Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar, City Magistrate Shubham, Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Namita and event coordinator and industrialist Karan Vig attended the meeting.

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During the meeting, Vig briefed officials on the preparations and the overall plan for the event. Following the meeting, Grover and administrative officials inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Grover said the main attraction of the event would be a spectacular drone show, featuring over 200 drones. The show will portray the divine story of Lord Rama, the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, and various episodes from the Ramayana through visually captivating aerial displays.

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Grover said the programme would offer the people of Rohtak a unique experience while promoting Sanatan culture, the ideals of Lord Rama and India’s religious traditions.

He emphasised that preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage and religious traditions is a collective responsibility. The event has been planned to encourage people to connect with Indian culture and draw inspiration from the teachings and ideals of Lord Rama.

Grover further said that artistes associated with the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ would attend the gathering as special guests. The Keshav Team from Mathura would perform bhajans, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere for devotees.

With a combination of the drone spectacle, devotional music and cultural performances, organisers are preparing to make the Sanatani Sammelan a memorable event for Rohtak residents.

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