200 fined for GRAP violations

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 14

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP) penalised over 200 people, including 15 multi-storey apartment developers, for the violation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Gurugram.

A special team of the DTP, headed by Enforcement in-charge Manish Yadav, conducted a survey in the MCG-licensed colonies and found around 15 developers of stilt apartments carrying out the construction and demolition activities, not covering the construction material and buildings with green clothes, and not sprinkling water on the sites.

“A copy of the challan issued for violation of the rules is being sent to the DTP planning, and the recovery of the fine before the issuance of the occupation certificate is being ensured,” Yadav said. Till now, challans worth around Rs 3 lakh have been issued for the violations in the under-construction buildings in DLF Phase 1, 2, 3, and Sushant Lok 2 and 3.

For violating the National Green Tribunal rules, property owners have been fined Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Besides, show-cause notices have also been issued and replies sought as to why the action should not be taken against them as per the rules for violating environmental rules.

The MCG also penalised 195 other individuals for the GRAP violations wherein over 100 people were fined for continuing with the construction activities and around 50 were penalised for illegal waste dumping. The authority has collected Rs 23 lakh of fine so far.

MCG Commissioner PC Meena said, “We have a complete no tolerance policy to the GRAP violations. Teams are going around the city and we are taking up complaints through various channel.”

#Gurugram