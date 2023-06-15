200-ft breach in canal near Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 14

A 200-foot-wide breach in the career lined channel (CLC) canal near Barwasni village of the district has submerged crops over 200 acres. The breach in the CLC may also affect water supply to Delhi. A team of officials of the Irrigation Department, led by Executive Engineer (XEN) Gulshan, and the district administration reached the spot.

As per information, the CLC was made to supply potable water to Delhi and around 700 cusecs of water were being supplied to Delhi daily from the Khubru head through the CLC.

The breach was noticed by villagers at around 2 am and they informed the Irrigation Department officials immediately about it.

Crops on around 200 acres, a gaushala and a mixer plant were submerged due to breach in the canal.

After getting information about the breach, SDM Rakesh Sandhu, DRO Hariom Atri and other officials reached the spot. A team of the Delhi Jal Board also reached the spot to take note of the situation.

XEN Gulshan said the breach occurred at around 2 am. Earlier the breach was only 15-20 feet, but due to the pressure of the water, it got widened to 200 feet, he said.

However, it would be very tough to ascertain the reasons behind the breach in the canal, but it may be due to rats and other reptiles that moved towards banks of canals after the harvesting of wheat crop as the heat increased, he said.