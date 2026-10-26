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Home / Haryana / 200 kg syrup destroyed at sweets shop in Sirsa raid

200 kg syrup destroyed at sweets shop in Sirsa raid

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:04 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Food safety officials inspect a sweets shop during a special drive.
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Ahead of the festive season, the Food Safety Department raided two locations in Sirsa on Monday over concerns about the quality and hygiene of sweets.

At an unlicensed sweets-making unit on Natar Road, officials found that old barfi was being ground into powder and mixed in fresh sweets. At Kanhaiya Rasgulla Bhandar in the Auto Market, 200 kg of sugar syrup was destroyed and three samples were collected for testing.

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Food safety officers Dr Gaurav Chabra and Dr Sunil Bishnoi said the Natar Road raid followed a tip-off. Officials found sugar syrup, milk powder, semolina and other ingredients at the unit. The premises were unhygienic, the equipment was dirty and flies were present. The operator also lacked a food safety licence or registration.

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During questioning, operator Siddharth reportedly said around 3 kg of old barfi powder was mixed with 5 kg of sugar, skimmed milk powder, refined oil, vanaspati, glucose syrup and semolina to prepare a 10 kg batch of barfi. He also supplied the sweets to local grocery shops and had been operating for around six months.

The department destroyed the sweets found at the site and initiated action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Samples sent for testing

At Kanhaiya Rasgulla Bhandar, located near the Auto Market on the Kanganpur Road side, officials destroyed 200 kg of sugar syrup. Samples of khoya, khoya barfi and rasgullas were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Their quality will be determined after the reports arrive. Dr Chhabra advised people to buy sweets from trusted shops, check food safety licences and be cautious when purchasing perishable sweets made from khoya and chhena. The consumers should report any suspected food safety violations to the department.

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