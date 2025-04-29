200 patients screened at free ortho camp

As many as 200 patients were screened during a orthopaedic camp organised by Park Hospital, Karnal, on Monday.

The patients received consultations in orthopaedics and physiotherapy from a specialist team comprising Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh, Director of Orthopaedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery and consultants Dr Anil Kapoor Vashisth and Dr Amandeep Garg.

Dr Bhanu Pratap said the hospital is offering robotic surgery technology for free until the end of May.

He said robotic knee replacement surgeries are now being performed in just 12 to 15 minutes using 3D augmented reality and artificial intelligence. The procedure involves no blood transfusions, no sutures and no drains.

Conducted through small incisions of 3.5 to 4 inches, the surgery allows patients to begin walking within four hours, he informed.