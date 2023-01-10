200 shanties destroyed in Gurugram blaze

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 9

More than 200 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the slum near Ghasola village in Sector 49 area on Monday.

As over 150 small and big gas cylinders burst in the fire, it spread rapidly.

More than 20 fire engines were pressed into service and it took over four hours to control the fire but the shanties were burnt by then.

Luckily, nobody was injured. Some persons received mild burns while they took out their luggage from the shanties.

A number of people who live in the shanties lost their valuables, including TVs, refrigerators, money, jewellery and important documents.

More than 2,000 people became homeless in the fire. The local police and some private NGOs are on the spot and are helping them in rehabilitation.

Officials from the district administration also reached the spot. They assured the affected people of providing food and other help.

According to a fire official, around 11.30 am today, the fire broke out in one shanty during cooking and soon, spread across the shanties.

Residents immediately called the fire brigade, but over 150 small and big cylinders caught fire and blasts started taking place in one shanty after another.

After some minutes, four fire tenders and a team of firefighters from Sector 29 fire station reached the spot and started fighting the blaze.

Soon, fire engines from Bheem Nagar, Sector 37 and Udyog Vihar, Manesar, Sohna, DLF fire station also joined the operation.

More than 20 fire tenders were pressed into service with around 100 fire fighters. Police teams and civil defence teams also reached the site. After four hours of effort, they controlled the fire. “Our firefighters saved around 500 shanties nearby in the same area. The cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet,” said Narender Singh, fire officer.

“For the past several months, I saved Rs 42,000 to send home, but all of it was burnt to ashes. Now, there are no clothes left to wear and no food to eat,” said Abdul, a victim.

“I spotted the fire when the residents of a ‘jhuggi’ were screaming for help. Someone asked me to call the fire brigade and I made the call. Soon after, the fire began spreading around all shanties due to blasts in gas cylinders,” Kiran Kumar, a UP resident told The Tribune.

“I saw the fire as soon as it started and so, I could save some household items and valuables. Most families lost everything as everyone had gone to work,” said Rubina, a resident.

Had occupied govt land

Four contractors have illegally built slums by occupying government land near Ghasola village in Sector 49. Rs 2,000-4,000 per shanty per month was collected from the people living in these slums. A massive fire had broken out in the same area two years ago.

Will adjust victims in night shelters The slum was built illegally on govt land and action will be taken against the culprits. We are looking into the rehabilitation of victims. Due to the cold, we will adjust them in a night shelter for the time being. Nishant Kumar Yadav, DC, Gurugram

