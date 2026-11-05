2,000 kg unhygienic desi ghee seized in Mahendragarh district

The Mahendragarh district administration has tightened the noose around the persons involved in manufacturing and selling adulterated food products.

Ateam of the Food Safety Department conducted simultaneous raids at two locations in Mahendragarh and Satnali on Wednesday.

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The raiding team found that desi ghee was being prepared in unhygienic conditions at a manufacturing unit in Satnali.

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The team led by Dr Amit Kumar, Food Safety Officer (FSO), Narnaul, seized 2,000 kg of ghee from the manufacturing unit.

“During the operation, eight food samples were taken to assess the quality of the products and will be sent to a laboratory for testing,” said Dr Amit.

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Maintaining that no compromise on the quality and purity of food products would be tolerated, the FSO said legal action would be taken against those found guilty.

He warned traders to manufacture and sell food items as per the prescribed hygiene standards and ensure providing safe and quality products to the consumers.