2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, July 4

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today presented a chargesheet in a Hisar court against 30 accused, including a former Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) chairman, the then secretary and its members, over alleged irregularities in the 2001 Haryana Civic Services (Executive Branch) and Allied Services examination.

The accused also include 14 officers appointed on the basis of the 2001 examination. Of these, nine are serving HCS officers. According to information, the chargesheet in another case linked to the 2004 examination was likely to be presented this week. Both examinations were conducted during the term of the INLD government.The move comes after the President of India gave sanction to prosecute the then chairman and members of the HPSC. Today, the chargesheet was presented against the then chairman and six members. Ten examiners against whom prosecution sanction was given to the ACB by the HPSC were also chargesheeted.

Sources said since no prosecution sanction was required against officers of the HCS (Executive) and Allied Services as they were merely candidates when the alleged act of wrongful marking was committed, the chargesheet against them was submitted in the court. Sources maintained the court would now consider framing of charges based on the ACB investigation report.

In September last year, the ACB, then known as the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), had in its report submitted to the government, 17 years after the cases of alleged irregularities in the HPSC recruitments in the selection of HCS (executive) and Allied Services examination and professors (college cadre) were registered, had stated the entire examination process of 2001 and 2004 was “vitiated” and the selections were “illegal and arbitrary”. This had put a question mark on the fate of nearly 186 selected candidates of the 2001 and 2004 batches. The government had subsequently served show-cause notices on some officers.

Sources said the ACB gave benefit of doubt to many candidates and the chargesheet was filed only in those cases where selection would not have been possible without the committed irregularities.

Wrongful marking in exam