2005 HPSC recruitment case: Anticipatory bail plea of 20 dismissed

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 5

The District and Sessions Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of 20 persons who are facing chargesheet in the alleged irregularities in the HPSC recruitment that occurred during the INLD government from 2001-2004.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered an FIR in the case in 2005 and filed the chargesheet in the Hisar district court in the case of recruitment of HCS officers and lecturers recently.

District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar Mittal had dismissed their applications for bail after a hearing yesterday. Those whose bail plea have been rejected include former members of the HPSC Dayal Singh, Jagdish Singh, Jagdish Rai, Santosh Singh; HCS officers, including Hisar’s SDM Jaiveer Yadav, Vatsal Vashisht, Sarita Malik, Veena Hooda, Jagnivash, besides Rakesh Kumar, Surender Singh, Pradeep Chowdhary, Ashok Kumar, Geeta Devi, Meena Kumari, Narender Singh, Dilbag Singh, Sanjay Charaya, Girishwar Mishra and Pawan Kumar.

A case had been registered under various Sections of the IPC and Under Prevention of Corruption Act’s sections 13(1)(d), 13(2) in 2005.

#Hisar