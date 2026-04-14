2019-batch IAS officer joins as Karnal DC

A 2019 batch IAS officer, Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, has taken charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Karnal on Monday. He succeeds IAS officer Uttam Singh, who has been transferred to Gurugram.

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Sharma arrived at the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 12, where he was welcomed with floral bouquets by ADC Dr Rahul Raiya, City Magistrate (CTM) Monika Sharma, and other administrative officials. He was also given guard of honour.

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Sharma has previously served as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Rohtak and held various administrative positions, including ADC and SDM, in different districts.

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About his priorities, Sharma emphasised that his priority would be to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes from the Centre and state government reach the last person standing in the queue. He also assured speedy resolution of public grievances and promised to accelerate ongoing developmental projects in the district to strengthen basic infrastructure and facilities.

Highlighting his vision, Sharma said with the cooperation of the people, effective steps would be taken to make Karnal a cleaner and better city.