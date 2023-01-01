2023 to be Antyodaya Arogya Varsh: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that year 2023 would be celebrated as Antyodaya Arogya Varsh.

Following the Antyodaya philosophy taught by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the state government observed 2022 as Antyodaya Utthan Varsh to bring all left-out sections of the society into the mainstream. The emphasis was on promoting 5Ss (Shiksha, Swasthaya, Suraksha, Swabhiman and Swavlamban) to ensure holistic development of the state.

“Health for all is our resolve. We are ensuring that no one, because of financial constraints, faces any difficulty in getting timely treatment. To achieve this target, the Nirogi Haryana Yojana has been launched. Under the first phase, health checkups of Antyodaya families will be done,” he said.

Extending greetings on the occasion of New Year, the Chief Minister called upon the people of the state and the country to keep contributing towards the progress of the state and the country.

Khattar said 2023 was going to be very significant from the perspective desired by PM Narendra Modi, the year being celebrated as International Millet Year.

The state government would also make every all possible effort to promote the use of millets in the state following the call made by the PM, he said. While the use of coarse grains would be encouraged, farmers would be encouraged to undertake its cultivation.