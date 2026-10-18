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Home / Haryana / 2024-batch IPS officer Kuhu Garg, daughter of Haryana sports university VC, wins 'Sword of Honour' at Hyderabad

2024-batch IPS officer Kuhu Garg, daughter of Haryana sports university VC, wins 'Sword of Honour' at Hyderabad

Becomes 'Best Outdoor Probationer' in a batch of 151 officers; also wins 'Best Drill' award; received honour at Hyderabad police training centre

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:35 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Kuhu Garg being awarded at at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
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Kuhu Garg, a 2024-batch IPS officer, who is daughter of Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Sports University of Haryana (SUOH) and former IPS officer, has won the Sword of Honour for the Best Outdoor Probationer at the passing-out parade held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad. She also secured the 'Best Drill' award.

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Kuhu Garg belongs to Kurana village of Panipat district and was an international badminton player. She is an economics graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, and she had secured 178th rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination, 2023. She was selected for IPS and allotted the Gujarat cadre.

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Ashok Kumar, former DGP of Uttarakhand, said for the 'Sword of Honour', the officer's overall performance in approximately 15 to 20 different outdoor training activities during the training period was assessed. These include activities such as firing, horse riding, commando training, swimming, drill, sports, and other physical and skill-based activities. 

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