2024-batch IPS officer Kuhu Garg, daughter of Haryana sports university VC, wins 'Sword of Honour' at Hyderabad

Kuhu Garg, a 2024-batch IPS officer, who is daughter of Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Sports University of Haryana (SUOH) and former IPS officer, has won the Sword of Honour for the Best Outdoor Probationer at the passing-out parade held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad. She also secured the 'Best Drill' award.

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Kuhu Garg belongs to Kurana village of Panipat district and was an international badminton player. She is an economics graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, and she had secured 178th rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination, 2023. She was selected for IPS and allotted the Gujarat cadre. Advertisement