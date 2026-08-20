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Home / Haryana / 2024 Haryana Assembly poll: Hooda to file defamation case against Abhay Chautala

2024 Haryana Assembly poll: Hooda to file defamation case against Abhay Chautala

Chautala recently said that Hooda struck a deal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the Congress lost the 2024 state Assembly election

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Photo: Tribune file
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Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday announced that he will file a defamation case against Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala for making “false” allegations against him.

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Chautala recently said that Hooda struck a deal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the Congress lost the 2024 state Assembly election. While addressing a political meeting few days ago, he said that, following a raid on builders before the polls, which included Parsvnath, Hooda went to meet Shah to avoid action against him. He claimed that Parsavnath was a partner of Hooda. He added that on Shah’s orders, Hooda made Rahul Gandhi agree to give tickets to all sitting Congress MLAs despite survey reports against 17 of them.

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Chautala also alleged that Hooda told Gandhi that if the announcement had not been made on sitting MLAs, they could defect.

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However, during a media interaction on Thursday, Hooda strongly dismissed the allegations. He said his lawyers would soon send a notice to Chautala and would file both criminal and civil cases.

The former CM said that Chautala had made two false claims: one regarding a meeting with Amit Shah and the other concerning a partnership in a private company. He clarified that he had neither met Amit Shah nor had any connection with that company (Parsvnath).

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