205 power theft cases detected in a day at Panipat

Panipat, January 31
Intensifying campaign to put a check on power theft, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) conducted raids at 1,259 places in a day in the district and found 205 incidents of power theft on Monday.
DS Chhikkara, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, Panipat circle, said a power theft of 421.50 kW load was detected and a penalty of Rs 62.98 lakh had been imposed upon the people who were caught stealing electricity.
As per the details available, 20 special teams have been constituted to launch a special campaign to check power theft in three divisions — six teams for City division, eight for Sub Urban and six teams for raiding in Samalkha division. The teams started raiding in the wee hours on Monday and concluded the raids in the evening in all 10 subdivisions under three divisions.
