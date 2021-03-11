Rs 20L looted in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 2

Three miscreants looted Rs 20 lakh from two collection agents near the ITI chowk in Sonepat on Monday.

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed outside a shop. Cops took the footage of the crime and started investigation.

Sources said Shashi Kumar and Naveen Kumar were employees of a private collection company, which facilitates traders by collecting money from them and depositing the same in their bank accounts.

On Monday, after collecting money from some traders, the agents were on their bike to meet another trader. Meanwhile, a man signalled them to stop their bike. As soon as they stopped the bike, another miscreant came at place and attacked the agents with a stick. They took the bag from them and escaped from the crime scene on a bike parked on the other side of the road.

The agents told the police that there was around Rs 20 lakh in the bag.

Sonepat SP Himanshu Garg, could not be contacted for comments.