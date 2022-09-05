Rs 21 cr released for 4 Panipat underpasses

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 4

The Delhi Railway division released work orders for the construction of four underpasses today.

The project is worth Rs 21 crore and will connect Panipat to NH-44. The construction of the underpasses will also curb traffic menace in the city and ease vehicular movement on roads.

The underpasses would be constructed at Gohana Road, Assandh Road, Bishan Swaroop Colony and near the Income Tax office. These underpasses will ease traffic movement on NH-44 as well as on the Assandh and Jatal road flyovers.

Traffic congestion is a major problem of the ‘Textile city’. The police and district administration have launched several campaigns to curb the nuisance. Parking facility under elevated highway was also made to control vehicular congestion, but to no avail. Pramod Vij, Panipat (Urban) MLA, had also raised the issue during his election campaign and promised residents that it would be solved at the earliest.

Vij said the construction of these underpasses was his dream project. “The underpasses will not only ease traffic congestion, but also provide better facilities to residents.”

Under the project, the Gohana road underpass will be widened, while the underpass under the Assandh road flyover will be reconstructed. A new underpass will be constructed near Bishan Swaroop colony, which will connect Hali Park and the old industrial area. A new underpass will also be constructed near the Income Tax office, which will connect the old industrial area to Sector 6. “The deadline has been fixed between 12 and 16 months by the Delhi Railway division,” the MLA said.

