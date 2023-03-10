21 days on, key accused in 'cow smuggling' case still on the run

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 9

It’s been 21 days since Nasir and Junaid were murdered and burnt in Bhiwani, but all eight key accused continue to be on the run. With no further arrests, the investigation has hit a roadblock and the Rajasthan Police have now put the ball in the Haryana Police’s court.

The Rajasthan Police have claimed that they have shared all leads with their Haryana counterparts and even offered support teams, but feel that Haryana officials are yet to take the matter seriously.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, were kidnapped on February 16 and their charred bodies were recovered from a vehicle near Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said, “The Rajasthan Police have shared all leads with our Haryana counterparts. Police teams are regularly visiting the native districts of the accused. I cannot divulge further details.”

A senior Rajasthan Police official said, “The onus is on Haryana cops to arrest the accused. We have shared with them all that we got. We identified the key accused, who belong to Haryana. We are facing hostility and not being allowed to enter villages.”

The Haryana Police, however, refused to take the blame. A senior police officer said, “Giving leads and support teams is our job. We have been aiding them (the Rajasthan Police) with intel. They have still not been able to get any major leads about the whereabouts of the accused or even confirm that they are still in Haryana. On our part, we have been ensuring that there is no law and order situation over the issue in the state.”