21 farm fires in Haryana in 24 hrs

Hisar, November 15
The incidence of stubble-burning has come down significantly in the past two days, as only 21 cases were detected across Haryana today, taking the total number of farm fires to 3,149 so far.
According to the Agriculture Department, six fire spots were detected in Jind, five in Sirsa and two in Fatehabad. One spot was found in Ambala, Kaithal Kurukshetra and Sonepat each, while Yamunanagar and Panipat districts had two fire spots each.
