21 hurt in bus-truck collision in Rewari

Rewari, October 30
As many as 21 tourists, including 10 women and 2 children, suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Ramgarh village flyover on the Rewari-Rohtak highway today.
The incident took place early in the morning when the bus carrying 34 passengers was on its way to Jhajjar from Behror (Rajasthan). Front portion of the bus was damaged badly after colliding with a truck going in the same direction.
Hearing the sound of the accident, people working nearby rushed to the spot and informed the police. Ambulances were pressed into the services, which took the injured to the Trauma Centre in Rewari city.
Inspector Shiv Darshan, SHO, Sadar police station, said all injured had been discharged from the Trauma Center while no case was registered in this regard.
