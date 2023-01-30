 21 months on, this road in heart of Faridabad yet to be repaired : The Tribune India

Road rot

21 months on, this road in heart of Faridabad yet to be repaired

The 870-m Hardware-Pali Chowk stretch in Faridabad. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 29

The Hardware-Pali road may be a small road in the heart of the city, but it remains a victim of poor maintenance and unusual delay in repair work.

The 870m-long road, which was due to be repaired in six months, has failed to come up even after 21 months, resulting in acute inconvenience to thousands of commuters, said sources in the civic administration.

Though one side of the carriageway has been re-laid with ready mix concrete (RMC), one-fourth of the second side of the carriageway is lying incomplete. No work had been done in the past three months, revealed sources. They add that as payment amounting to Rs 1.5 crore of the construction agency had been held up, the work has been suspended.

It is claimed that work has been stopped more than three times in the past one-and-a-half years over the issue of payment. While 85 per cent of work has been completed, the remaining 15 per cent is causing the delay, claimed an official on the condition of anonymity.

‘’The Rs 6-crore project was taken up after an agitation by local residents in April 2021. Held-up payments and other factors have led to the road becoming a victim of neglect,” said an official.

“Besides being a traffic bottleneck, the road has also emerged as a hotspot for accidents as several commuters have fallen victim in the past few years,” said SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation, an NGO engaged in road safety work.

Stating that several accidents have taken place resulting in death or injury to many commuters in the past few years, Sharma said the latest incident took place on Wednesday in which a 13-year-old schoolgirl got injured after she fell from her bicycle. The girl was lucky to survive as her bicycle came under the wheel of the truck that was behind her.

‘’This passage, which has been the lifeline of the city linking the most densely populated areas and industrial sectors, has been in a miserable condition with potholes for the past many years,” said Yogesh Dhingra, a former corporator of Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF).

Admitting that the payment issue is a factor for the delay, a senior official of the MCF said efforts were on to get the remaining work done as soon as possible.

Latest incident: 13-year-old injured

An accident took place on Wednesday in which a 13-year-old schoolgirl got injured after she fell from her bicycle. The girl was lucky to survive as her bicycle came under the wheel of the truck that was behind her.

#faridabad

