21 Municipal Corporation staff found absent from duty

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 11

Twenty-one employees were found absent during a surprise inspection carried out by Mayor Madan Chauhan at both offices of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri on Saturday.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar and Zonal Taxation Officer Ajay Walia, were also present during the surprise inspection.

The Mayor ordered the officers to first mark those not present on duty as absent in the attendance register and later take action against them.

According to information, Madan Chauhan first went to Yamunanagar office, where he found 21 employees out of the total 82 outsourced employees absent from their duty.

Later, he went to the Jagadhri office of the Municipal Corporation, where he found all 32 outsourced employees present.

“We want that every employee should maintain discipline in performing their duty. We will not tolerate negligence in duty at any cost,” said Madan Chauhan.