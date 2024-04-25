21 murders in Sonepat district this year, family disputes top cause

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, April 24

Though Sonepat witnessed a fall in the number of murders that took place in the district in comparison to last year’s data up to April 24, a cause of worry for the police is that the maximum number of cases were reported from within families or in close relations.

Twenty-one cases of murder have been reported in the district so far, of which six were reported in the last six days. The police claimed to have solved a majority of the cases and arrested 44 suspects.

A five-year-old girl was beaten to death on April 18 in Indian Colony of the city. The police arrested the mother and her friend for murdering the girl. Sources claimed that the suspects had brutally murdered the minor. She had also been sexually abused by her mother’s friend. As per post-mortem reports the girl had 58 injury marks.

Earlier in February, two children — one ten-years-old and the other seven-years-old — were kidnapped and murdered. Their bodies were found in a village of Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested the mother and her friend for murdering both children.

Apart from this, Sonepat witnessed five murder cases on Sunday and Monday. As per police record, a farmer Randhir was found dead in the fields of Sisana II village and the Kharkhoda police have arrested the his brother Rajbeer, who allegedly murdered his own brother along with his neighbour Dhir Singh alias Randhir.

Similarly, a woman of Rajasthan was murdered by allegedly throwing from the first floor in the Rai area on Sunday. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the woman lived alone with her son, and the man, who allegedly pushed her from the first floor was well known to her.

In Bohla village under Mohana police station, the police recovered the half-burnt body of Rohit, who was allegedly murdered by his own father.

A transporter Amarjeet was shot dead in Saboli village in the Kundli area when he was travelling with his nephew on a two-wheeler. Apart from this Shamsher of Model Town was strangled to death near Shadipur village on Monday.

On April 7, a 49-year-old woman Nirmala was stabbed to death by her son Naveen in Kheri Manajat village of the district. The police have arrested Naveen and a woman of the village for allegedly murdering Nirmala.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Narender Kadyan said the Sonepat police was trying their best to control crime in the district.

Kadyan said 33 murders were reported up to April in 2023 but this year only 21 cases had been reported.

The leading causes of murder this year have been observed to be difference among relatives, suspicion over character and conflict over properties, Kadyan said. All suspects have been identified and arrested in such cases, he added.

Three incidents of murder were reported in which illegal weapons were used and the police have identified those suspected and arrested them, Kadyan claimed. As many as 44 murder accused have been arrested so far, he added.

