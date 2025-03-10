21 villages of Kurukshetra selected to promote solar energy adoption

As many as 21 villages of Kurukshetra have been selected for the ‘Model Solar Village’, project under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana of the Centre, to promote solar energy adoption and enable villages to become self-reliant in energy needs.

The district administration has identified Ajrana Kalan, Amin, Barna, Jyotisar, Kirmach, Lukhi, Mirzapur, Kharindwa, Babain, Harigarh Bhorakh, Diwana, Gumthala Garhu, Sarsa, Siana Saidan, Thana, Jhansa, Thol, Bir Pipli, Mathana, Pipli and Umri villages under the scheme.

Kurukshetra Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonu Bhatt said, “The Central and state government schemes like the PM Surya Ghar scheme are being implemented to promote solar energy. Under the scheme, work is being done to provide benefits to every house and every person in Kurukshetra. Under the model solar village scheme, 21 villages (with a population size of over 5,000 in each village) have been selected. The objective of the scheme is to promote solar energy adoption. Rooftop solar panels and solar lights will be installed.”

Advertisement

He said that under the Model Solar Village project, the village residents can take financial help from banks. The best village out of these 21 will be selected by the district -level committee. The committee will evaluate all villages for six months and after this the name of the village doing the best work in the field of solar energy will be selected and the name of this village will be sent to the Central Government. The winning village will receive a Central financial assistance grant of Rs 1 crore.

Under the scheme, 60 per cent subsidy is being given on a 2kilowatt unit, 40 per cent subsidy on 2 to 3 kilowatt, while there is a provision to give up to Rs 30,000 subsidy on 1 kilowatt, the ADC said.