21-year-old man gets 7-yr RI for rape

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 13

The court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced a 21-year-old to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl when he was a minor.

A minor girl had accused the boy of sexually assaulting her in 2018. The accused then was found to be a juvenile.

In his statement, the convict stated that his father passed away in 2016 and he was the sole bread earner of his family. The defence counsel submitted that a lenient view be taken in the matter of sentence considering his age. Public Prosecutor Surjit Singh said that that convict committed penetrative sexual assault on child victim aged 15 years and the heinous act committed by him did not deserve leniency.

He said though the victim had turned hostile, the court sentenced the child-in-conflict with law on the basis of the DNA test. The court’s order read “The convict committed penetrative sexual assault with the child victim. Cases of sexual assault are on the rise and minor children need to be protected from any kind of sexual assault. According to the birth certificate of the child-in-conflict with law, his date of birth is February, 6, 2002, thus he has completed 21 years of age. He is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years, and pay a fine of Rs 20,000.”