210 illegal colonies regularised, state to have own anthem: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today digitally disbursed a compensation amount of Rs 97.93 crore to 34,511 farmers, who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and floods across 12 districts in July. He also announced the regularisation of 210 colonies and rolled out pension for widowers and unmarried persons from December 1.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the compensation encompassed an area of 49,197 acres, which had been re-sown, at the rate of Rs 7,000 per acre. “This compensation has been given for crop losses ranging from 25 per cent to 100 per cent. It does not include the cotton crop as the survey is still going on,” Khattar said, adding that over Rs 6.70 crore had been approved for losses in commercial properties in urban areas and would be disbursed soon.

In July, 1,469 villages and four cities in districts, namely Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sonepat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, were declared affected by floods.

The CM said 47 people lost their lives in the floods, and the government had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for their families. A sum of Rs 1.60 crore had been provided to the families of 40 individuals, while the verification process for the remaining seven was underway. The total compensation amount for various damages was Rs 112.21 crore.

Announcing the regularisation of 210 colonie, Khattar said 1,883 colonies had been regularised so far. He reiterated that all 2,274 unauthorised colonies would be regularised by January 31.

The CM also said the government had identified 15,000 beneficiaries — 12,882 widowers and 2,026 unmarried persons — to provide them with social security from December 2023. Khattar said Haryana would soon have its anthem. A proposal would be presented in the winter session of the Assembly starting from December 15. Three songs had been shortlisted.

#Manohar Lal Khattar