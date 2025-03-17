Former Finance Minister Sampat Singh on Sunday alleged that the Haryana Government incurred zero expenditure on many development schemes despite the allocation in the Budget for this fiscal.

An analysis of the budgetary provisions and expenditure done by Singh made the conclusion that "there has been zero expenditure on 215 schemes that had been allocated a total of Rs 6,500 crore for the financial year 2024-25".

He said some of the "zero expenditure schemes" included Rs 848 crore for Rural Development (State Finance Commission), Rs 698 crore for the Amrut Water Supply and Jal Jiwan Scheme of the Public Health Engineering Department, Rs 365 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission and National Urban Livelihood Mission, Rs 347.15 crore for subsidised equipment and agricultural schemes, Rs 250 crore for strengthening fire services, Rs 225 crore for state compensatory afforestation, Rs 75 crore for cancer prevention and Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure, Rs 99 crore for PM Shree School Yojana & facilities expansion and Rs 60 crore for National Higher Education Mission.

Details need to be cross-checked: Media Secy to CM Praveen Atreya, media secretary to the Chief Minister, responding to the allegations of Former Finance Minister Prof Sampat Singh, said: "The answer can be given after cross checking the details from the departments concerned. The Budget is a document in which provisions of receipts and expenses reflect for the coming year."

He also pointed out that many departments had failed to utilise the full amount of their allocated funds. For example, he said, the Agriculture Department utilised 85 per cent of its allocation, Panchayat and Development 70 per cent, Animal Husbandry and Ayush Departments 75 per cent, Secondary Education Department 85 per cent, Women’s Welfare 70 per cent and Women & Child Development made use of 64 per cent of its allocation.

Additionally, the Food and Drugs, Public Health, Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare departments also failed to fully utilize their allocations, claimed Singh.