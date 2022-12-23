22 awards to be given on 'Good Governance Day'

Chandigarh, December 22
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will confer seven state-level and 15 district-level Good Governance awards at the state-level programme scheduled to be held on “Good Governance Day”, December 25, in Panchkula.
The awards include flagship schemes of the state government such as Parivar Pehchan Patra, Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, Chirayu Haryana Yojana, Auto Appeal System (AAS) and many other projects.
The awardees will be honoured for bringing in digital reforms in their respective departments and further ensuring that the state government’s determined and persistent efforts to employ e-governance for making the delivery of citizen-centric services to the people in a time-bound and hassle-free manner help it move up the ladder of progressive states, said a government spokesperson.
