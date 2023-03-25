22 employees found absent at Gharaunda MC

Karnal, March 24
A team of the CM’s Flying Squad today raided the Gharaunda MC office and found 22 employees absent from duty.
The inspection was carried out at the office reporting time of 9 am. The employees had reached the office 15-35 minutes late. This inspection was carried out after the CM’s Flying Squad received repeated complaints regarding irregularities at the office.
The team members took the records related to attendance, no dues certificates, and others documents in their custody. The team also interacted with the sanitation workers of the civic body and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.
