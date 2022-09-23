22 Haryana Civil Service officers shifted

Chandigarh, September 22
The state government transferred 22 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers today.
Ashwani Malk is the new District Municipal Commissioner of Kurukshetra; Narender Pal Malik has been posted as Secretary, HRERA, Gurugram; and Radhika Singh is now the Deputy Secretary in the Home Department.
Mamta has been posted as Joint Commissioner, MC, Panchkula; Parshant is the Joint Director, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Thanesar SDO Surender Pal has got additional charge of the Estate Officer, HSVP, Kurukshetra.
Virender Singh is the new SDO, Bahadurgarh; Jitender Kumar has been posted as CEO, Zila Parishad, Palwal; and Shikha is now the Joint Commissioner of the Faridabad MC. Anil Kumar Yadav is the new SDO, Charkhi Dadri; Vishal has been posted as SDO, Badli; and Manoj Kumar has been transferred as CEO, Zila Parishad, Bhiwani.
Suresh Kumar is the new SDO, Siwani; Naveen Kumar is transferred as SDO, Samalkha; and Jagdish Chander has been posted as SDO, Loharu. Darshan Kumar has been posted as SDO, Ambala, and Estate Officer, HSVP, Ambala. SDO Fatehabad Rajesh Kumar has got additional charge of the SDO, Ratia.
Amit Kumar is the new SDO, Sonepat; Ankita Adhikari is Joint CEO, Ayushman Bharat, Haryana Health Protection Authority; and Rohit Kumar has been transferred as SDO, Guhla.
Amit Maan is the new City Magistrate, Faridabad, while Naseeb Kumar has been posted as SDO, Ladwa.
