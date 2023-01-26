22 illegal dyeing units in Faridabad to face action

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 25

According to sources in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) at least 22 more dyeing units found operating illegally will face action. In all, 14 such units were sealed in a drive carried out last year.

The board officials have taken up the matter with the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, for an action against units operating in the areas of Agwanpur, Palla, Sehatpur, Mavai, Dheeraj Nagar and Titu Colony. These units have been found discharging untreated effluents either in drains or in the open, resulting in water and air pollution. It has been reported that these dyeing units are operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the authorities concerned.

Varun Sheokand, a city resident, who had filed a petition with the NGT in 2016 regarding the issue, claimed that the menace had not ended as action was yet to be taken against more than 200 units that were still operational here. He added that illegal electricity connections were provided to these units without any surveillance or scrutiny by officials concerned. “The authorities have yet to implement the orders passed by the NGT in 2020 to set up Vigilance squads,” said Sheokand.

These illegal units had also been operating in the localities of Kutta Farm, Surya Vihar, Dheeraj Nagar, Tilpat, Bhood Colony and Basantpur. As 2 to 10 lakh litres of water is consumed every day, many of these units tend to shift elsewhere in case a a notice is issued to them. “The offenders have illegally dug up two borewells each, one for extraction and another for dumping chemical waste,” claim sources. “Action against unauthorised dyeing units is taken as per norms,” said a senior district official.

#Environment #faridabad #Pollution