22 in fray, Adampur byelection result today

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 5

The result of the Adampur byelection will be out tomorrow. BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress’s Jai Prakash, INLD’s Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP’s Satinder Singh are among the 22 candidates in the fray. The ECI has stated that 76.45 per cent had cast their vote in 57 villages of the segment in the polling held on November 3.

The Adampur segment will get a new face as their representative as none of the main candidates have been an MLA from this segment earlier. While Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP), Kurda Ram Nambardar (INLD) and Satinder Singh (AAP) have not been to the Assembly, former Union Minister and Congress candidate Jai Prakash has represented Barwala in Hisar and Kalayat in Kaithal district in the Assembly. He had lost the 2009 Assembly election in Adampur against Bhavya’s grandfather Bhajan Lal.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has designated duty magistrates and police officers to maintain law and order in the town during the counting of votes in the Adampur Assembly constituency and the procession of the winning candidate.

The Deputy Commissioner took stock of the counting centre in the boxing hall at Mahavir Stadium. He said 14 tables had been set up to count votes. The votes will be counted in 13 rounds. A separate table has been set up for counting of postal ballots. A counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro observer have been appointed for the counting of votes. Tight security arrangements have been made by the police department at the counting centre, the DC stated.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the media centre built at the Bal Bhavan to ensure timely release of updates related to the counting of votes. The Deputy Commissioner also gave necessary directions to District Information and Public Relations Officer Surender Singh Saini to provide information related to the counting of votes at the centre for media personnel.

Meanwhile, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today claimed that they were hopeful of a victory in the Adampur bypoll.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the party had turned the one-sided contest into a tight one and hopefully Jaiprakash JP would emerge victorious.