22 panchayats declared TB-free in Karnal district

Karnal, April 3

In a major boost to tuberculosis (TB) elimination programme, as many as 22 gram panchayats of the district have been declared TB-free panchayats by the Health Department recently.

Under this programme, which was initiated with an aim to eradicate TB from grassroots level, the Health Department had earmarked 45 gram panchayats and sent a list to the higher authorities.

A state-level team conducted a thorough assessment of these villages in March by evaluating various parameters. The selected gram panchayats will be honoured after the lifting of model code of conduct at a district-level programme, said Dr Simmi Kapoor, Deputy Civil Surgeon.

She said five panchayats in the Gharaunda block, including Upli, Bharatpur, Malikpur Gadiyan, Faijalipur Majra, Darulama Tatarpur and eight panchayats in the Karnal block, including Kadrabad, Budhanpur Khalsa, Garhpur Khalsa, Tusang, Budheri, Damanheri, Rasulpur, Manohrpur, and nine panchayats in the Nilokheri block, including Pujam, Unispur, Khawaja Ahmedpur, Bakipur, Rajgarh, Manak Majra, Amargarh, Lathron, have been declared TB-free.

A gram panchayat is declared TB-free when it meets specific criteria, including at least 30 sputum samples collected per 1,000 population annually, fewer than one TB patient per 1,000 people, treatment success rate of 85 per cent or higher, and at least 60 per cent of patients undergoing CBNAAT or True NAAT testing, 100 per cent distribution of funds under the Nikshay Nutrition scheme and the distribution of nutrition kits.

Dr Krishan Kumar, Civil Surgeon, said it was a major achievement in the mission to eradicate TB from society.

“We have set a target to eradicate TB from all villages of the district by the end of 2025. The dedication of these panchayats will motivate others,” he said, adding they conduct awareness programmes to educate people about the TB elimination programme.

People having symptoms like cough for more than 15 days, persistent fever for 15 days and blood in sputum can contact the nearest health centre for free sputum examination. They can avail three treatment facilities at all government institutions, said Dr Kumar.

