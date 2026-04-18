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Home / Haryana / 22 Panipat's SDVM students cross 95% mark in CBSE result

22 Panipat's SDVM students cross 95% mark in CBSE result

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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SDVM students during a felicitation ceremony.
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SDVM City has once again upheld its tradition of academic excellence by achieving a 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class-X examination for the session 2025-26, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

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To celebrate this proud moment, a felicitation ceremony was organised on the school campus. Vice-Chairman Abhay Singla graced the occasion, where meritorious students were honoured.

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The school’s meritorious students Arpit, Shanaya, Shubh and Parth jointly secured the first position with 98.8 per cent, while Saksham secured the second position with 98.6 per cent and Jhalak achieved the third position with 98.2 per cent. Students also showcased exceptional brilliance by scoring perfect 100 marks in subjects such as mathematics, science, social science and information technology.

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Principal Jayashree Garg congratulated the students on their success and emphasised that the achievement is not merely about marks but a reflection of students’ confidence, discipline, moral values and determination.

A total of 70 students scored above 90 per cent, and 22 students secured more than 95 per cent, setting new benchmarks of excellence, the Principal added. During the ceremony, students shared their experiences and expressed gratitude towards their teachers and parents.

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