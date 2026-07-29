22 students, researchers complete internship at Sirsa university

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, on Tuesday concluded a month-long biotechnology internship that provided hands-on training in advanced laboratory techniques to 22 students and research scholars from institutions across Haryana and Punjab.

Advertisement

Organised by the Department of Biotechnology from July 1 to July 28, the programme aimed to strengthen participants’ practical skills, research aptitude and scientific temper through intensive laboratory-based training.

Advertisement

Addressing the valedictory function, Head of the Department Prof S K Gehlawat said laboratory training was essential for preparing students for careers in research and industry. He said the programme was organised under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar and credited the department’s research scholars with conducting laboratory sessions and mentoring the participants throughout the internship.

Advertisement

Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof J S Duhan, along with Prof R K Salar and Prof Priyanka Siwach, said such training programmes expose students to modern scientific techniques and enhance their prospects in higher education, research and employment.

Programme coordinator Dr Pradeep Sadh said the participants received practical training in DNA isolation, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microbial culture techniques, plant tissue culture, bioinformatics, and the operation of laboratory equipment, including laminar air flow systems, biosafety cabinets, autoclaves and spectrophotometers.