22-year-old found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 19

A youth was found dead in a cremation ground at Phoosgarh on the outskirts of Karnal city this morning. The deceased was later identified as 22-year-old Sachin (alias Akash) of Kulvehri village.

Some intoxicating injections were found at the spot. The family members of the deceased youth alleged it to be a case of murder.

“On the complaint of the family members, the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against an unidentified person. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to know the actual cause of death,” said Ramphal, in charge of the Sector 32/33 police station.

The body was spotted by a garbage picker, who informed the residents and the police. Forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence.